Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 257.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Amgen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 46.8% in the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.55. The stock had a trading volume of 31,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

