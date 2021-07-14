Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 8,124 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in HP by 62.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

