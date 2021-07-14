Reef Achieves Market Cap of $179.53 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $179.53 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00093482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

