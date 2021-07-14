Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RBC opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

