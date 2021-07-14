Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $5.07 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $1,013,250.00. Insiders have sold 90,112 shares of company stock worth $48,644,356 in the last ninety days.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
