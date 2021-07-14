Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) will announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $5.07 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $1,013,250.00. Insiders have sold 90,112 shares of company stock worth $48,644,356 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:REGN opened at $577.01 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

