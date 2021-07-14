Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 817,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

