Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUUU stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,346,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,503,248. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc, a development stage company, produces, distributes, markets, and sells skin care products worldwide. The company primarily offers skin cream under the Rejuvel brand. It also intends to develop, build, and sell environmental management solutions that use electron particle accelerator technology for the treatment of drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, sludge, and produced water from oil and gas fracturing activities.

