Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) Short Interest Down 96.7% in June

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUUU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NUUU stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,346,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,503,248. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences
