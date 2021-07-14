Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,148.82 ($28.07).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($26.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,904.25. The company has a market cap of £39.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.20.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

