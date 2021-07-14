Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of PJT Partners worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

