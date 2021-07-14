Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.03% of Marlin Business Services worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth $853,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth $250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.15. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

