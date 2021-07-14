Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 102,000 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Navigator worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 809.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.66 million, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

