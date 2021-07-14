Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,429 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

