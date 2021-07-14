Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Lakeland Financial worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

