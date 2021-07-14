Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,565,000 after buying an additional 403,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32.

