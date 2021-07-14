Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Upwork worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Upwork by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Upwork by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -379.38 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

