Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.