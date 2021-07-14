Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

