Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 179,300 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.82% of LightPath Technologies worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

LPTH opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

