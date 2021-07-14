Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 23,500 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1,021.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $185.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

