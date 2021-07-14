Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

