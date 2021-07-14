Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 933.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 104,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

XERS stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

