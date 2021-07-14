Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 13,300 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Global Water Resources worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GWRS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.32 million, a PE ratio of 864.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.57. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

