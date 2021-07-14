Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,243 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $403.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.