Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 67,996 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Casa Systems worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casa Systems by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

