Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Capstead Mortgage worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The firm has a market cap of $584.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

