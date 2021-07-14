Render Token Trading Up 26% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Render Token has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $114.35 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00860458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

