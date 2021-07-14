Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.66. 37,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 63,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37.

Get Renesas Electronics alerts:

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.