Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

REGI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

