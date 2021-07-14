Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.
REGI traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
