Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 0.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.75). 499,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,232,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.70 ($0.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.87. The company has a market cap of £458.54 million and a P/E ratio of 47.75.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 48,271 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £26,549.05 ($34,686.50).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

