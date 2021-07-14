Rentberry Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Rentberry has a market cap of $194,513.74 and $91.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

