Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 14th (KZR, LEGH, LINC, LIOPF, LOCO, LRMR, LUMO, MAKSY, MCFT, MEEC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, July 14th:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences Inc alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.