Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 14th (CDXS, CEA, CGEM, CHDN, CPNG, CVSI, DAO, DCBO, DCT, DYNT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 14th:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

