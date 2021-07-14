Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 212.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,487,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,961.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,787 shares of company stock valued at $716,721 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 2,623.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 58,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

