ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $248.76 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,338 shares of company stock worth $4,931,912 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after buying an additional 351,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.