RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 345.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

