Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

