Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.
Shares of RTBRF stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
