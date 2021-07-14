Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wayfair 3 8 16 0 2.48

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.63%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $324.81, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 11.30 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.07 $185.00 million $2.14 131.07

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Wayfair beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.