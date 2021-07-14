Reviewing CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A XL Fleet 0 1 1 0 2.50

XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.52%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 37.05 -$4.28 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $20.34 million 45.83 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

CurAegis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet.

Volatility & Risk

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XL Fleet beats CurAegis Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CurAegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

