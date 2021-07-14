Reviewing Danimer Scientific (DNMR) and Its Competitors

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Danimer Scientific to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10% Danimer Scientific Competitors 4.60% 12.09% 4.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danimer Scientific and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million -$8.85 million -53.19 Danimer Scientific Competitors $12.97 billion $263.33 million 36.72

Danimer Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Danimer Scientific. Danimer Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danimer Scientific and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danimer Scientific Competitors 177 999 1334 39 2.48

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.59%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Danimer Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Danimer Scientific peers beat Danimer Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.