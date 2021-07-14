Reviewing SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SEACOR Marine and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -35.57% -18.76% -7.77% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million 0.76 -$78.92 million N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.13 $517.96 million $4.96 7.88

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SEACOR Marine and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. Its offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

