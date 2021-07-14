Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $21.32 million and $61,875.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.38 or 0.00851049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005384 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

