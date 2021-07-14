Rewardiqa (REW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $815.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 89% against the dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $39,369.53 and approximately $815.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

