Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

