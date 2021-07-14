Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of RXN opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

