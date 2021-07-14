Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Position Cut by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,878 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.31% of Ribbit LEAP worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

