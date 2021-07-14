Ricardo Cardenas Sells 4,936 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.16. 42,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,076. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

