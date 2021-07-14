Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 352,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBI opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

