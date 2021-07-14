Ricoh Company, Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

RICOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nomura cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ricoh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

