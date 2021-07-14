Rimini Street, Inc. (NYSE:RMNI) EVP Sells $22,551.75 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NYSE:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $22,551.75.

Shares of NYSE:RMNI opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

